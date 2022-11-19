@FlyerHoops

Dayton looked unimpressive on Saturday, but did enough to defeat Robert Morris, 60-51, at UD Arena.

Malachi Smith saw his first action of the season and seemed a little anxious. He did have a beautiful take to get his first bucket and forced a turnover on the Colonials ensuing possession. There was a lot of moments, though, where he seemed to force the action. That could be said for the entire Dayton team for that matter.

Although the Flyers led 24-9 with more than seven minutes remaining in the first half, the offense went stagnant and settled for long, contested shots. Dayton went scoreless for more than five minutes as Robert Morris climbed within six.

A three-point play by DaRon Holmes, part of an assertive half for him, gave Dayton a 30-21 lead at the break. The Flyers shot 16 of their 30 shots from the arc, making just five of them. Holmes was a perfect 5-5 from the floor to lead the Flyers with 12 points.

Dayton did assist on nine of their 12 first half makes, but they allowed six offensive rebounds and were outscored 12-10 in the paint.

The beginning of the second half saw much of the bland offense we saw at the end of the first half. Robert Morris once again got within six before Dayton got a pair of dunks to push the lead back to 12.

The Flyers offense had a few good possessions, one that ended in Toumani Camara posterizing a RMU defender.

Outside of that, Dayton’s offense never found a flow and relied on a halftime lead to hold off the visitors. The two teams played to an even 30-30 in the second half.

The Flyers made just 2-5 free throws in the final 1:30 with Smith only making 1-3.

Mike Sharavjamts came off the bench for the first time in his career, playing just 13 minutes and scored just three points. He also seemed to uncharacteristically force things, with a 1-4 shooting effort and four turnovers.

Amzil came off the bench and scored 12 of Dayton’s 15 bench points. Holmes led UD with 18 points and Carama had 11.

The Flyers will return to action this week in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas to face Wisconsin.