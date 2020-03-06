News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 21:55:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Dayton hosts GW in home finale

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

The third ranked Dayton Flyers host the George Washington Colonials on Saturday night in their final game at UD Arena this season.On the line is the nation’s longest winning streak (19), a perfect ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}