@FlyerHoops

Incoming University of Dayton freshman men’s basketball player Vasilije Erceg has decided to return home to Serbia for personal and family reasons. Erceg will not enroll for the fall semester.

“My coaches, teammates, and everyone connected to the University has been incredibly welcoming to me,” Erceg said. “The support from UD has been amazing. However, at this time, returning home is the right decision for me personally.”

Erceg has the backing of the Flyer men’s basketball program in this matter. “It has been a pleasure recruiting and having Vasa on campus,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “I support and respect the decision he has made, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

There will be no further comment from the UD basketball program.