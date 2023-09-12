News More News
FlyerHoops 2023-24 Predictions

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

FlyerHoops has been pretty solid predicting Dayton's overall win-loss over the years, and optimism reigns high for this season in the Miami Valley. How well will the Flyers do this season after making over the roster?

Without further ado, FlyerHoops annual predictions for the 2023-2024 slate:

Date Opponent Result

Nov 6

SIUE

W

Nov 10

at Northwestern

W

Nov 16

vs. LSU

W

Nov 17

vs. North Texas / St. John's

W

Nov 19

vs. Houston / Towson / Utah / Wake Forest

L

Nov 24

Youngstown State

W

Nov 29

at SMU

L

Dec 2

Grambling State

W

Dec 6

UNLV

W

Dec 9

Troy

W

Dec 16

vs. Cincinnati

W

Dec 20

vs. Oakland

W

Dec 30

Longwood

W

Jan 3

at Davidson

W

Jan 7

vs UMass

W

Jan 12

at Duquesne

L

Jan 16

Saint Louis

W

Jan 20

Rhode Island

W

Jan 23

at La Salle

W

Jan 27

at Richmond

W

Jan 30

George Washington

W

Feb 2

St. Bonaventure

W

Feb 6

at Saint Joseph's

L

Feb 9

at VCU

L

Feb 13

Duquesne

W

Feb 17

Fordham

W

Feb 21

at George Mason

W

Feb 27

Davidson

W

Mar 1

at Loyola Chicago

L

Mar 5

at Saint Louis

W

Mar 8

VCU

W

25-6 (14-4)
