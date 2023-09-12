FlyerHoops 2023-24 Predictions
FlyerHoops has been pretty solid predicting Dayton's overall win-loss over the years, and optimism reigns high for this season in the Miami Valley. How well will the Flyers do this season after making over the roster?
Without further ado, FlyerHoops annual predictions for the 2023-2024 slate:
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|
Nov 6
|
SIUE
|
W
|
Nov 10
|
at Northwestern
|
W
|
Nov 16
|
vs. LSU
|
W
|
Nov 17
|
vs. North Texas / St. John's
|
W
|
Nov 19
|
vs. Houston / Towson / Utah / Wake Forest
|
L
|
Nov 24
|
Youngstown State
|
W
|
Nov 29
|
at SMU
|
L
|
Dec 2
|
Grambling State
|
W
|
Dec 6
|
UNLV
|
W
|
Dec 9
|
Troy
|
W
|
Dec 16
|
vs. Cincinnati
|
W
|
Dec 20
|
vs. Oakland
|
W
|
Dec 30
|
Longwood
|
W
|
Jan 3
|
at Davidson
|
W
|
Jan 7
|
vs UMass
|
W
|
Jan 12
|
at Duquesne
|
L
|
Jan 16
|
Saint Louis
|
W
|
Jan 20
|
Rhode Island
|
W
|
Jan 23
|
at La Salle
|
W
|
Jan 27
|
at Richmond
|
W
|
Jan 30
|
George Washington
|
W
|
Feb 2
|
St. Bonaventure
|
W
|
Feb 6
|
at Saint Joseph's
|
L
|
Feb 9
|
at VCU
|
L
|
Feb 13
|
Duquesne
|
W
|
Feb 17
|
Fordham
|
W
|
Feb 21
|
at George Mason
|
W
|
Feb 27
|
Davidson
|
W
|
Mar 1
|
at Loyola Chicago
|
L
|
Mar 5
|
at Saint Louis
|
W
|
Mar 8
|
VCU
|
W
|
25-6 (14-4)