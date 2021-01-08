Flyers bounce back with OT win at Davidson
Just three days after maybe turning in their worst effort of the season, Dayton put together their best performance of the season in an 89-78 overtime win at Davidson.Elijah Weaver got his first st...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news