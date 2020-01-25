@FlyerHoops

Flyers fend off Richmond in eight-point win
For a moment there in the second half, it looked as if Dayton would going to blowout another opponent. But the Flyers would need to fend off a late Richmond rally in an 87-79 win to stay perfect in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news