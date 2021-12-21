Flyers hold off Southern, 69-60

The Dayton Flyers built a 22-point second half lead before being challenged by Southern in the final minutes of a 69-60 win.

Toumani Camara played his half of basketball since the exhibition against Cedarville. He scored 11 first half points and pulled down nine rebounds and turned the basketball over just once in 16 minutes of action.

Kobe Elvis also gave the Flyers a boost, knocking down all four of his shots he attempted including two from the perimeter. He scored eight of Dayton’s first 13 points to help them open an early double-digit lead.

The Flyers forced Southern into eight turnovers with their pressure, leading to 11 points, and limited the guests to just 36% shooting from the floor. Southern guard P.J. Byrd, who had the game-winner against Kent State on Sunday, was held scoreless in 19 first half minutes.

What is become a bit of a problem for the Flyers is their bench production, where Southern outscored them 15-2, or it would have been a much bigger halftime lead. Still, Dayton led the Jaguars by double digits, 32-21, at the break.

Dayton got big second halves from DaRon Holmes II and Mustapha Amzil to help build a 22-point cushion midway through the second half. Still with 6:06 left to play, the game looked to be in hand leading 61-41.

Just as they did against Kent State on Sunday, the Jaguars turned up their full court pressure defense to get them back in the game. Southern went on a 14-0 run over the next 3:21 to climb within six. The Flyers had six of the 14 second half turnovers during that run.

Southern got within four before Dayton was able to solve their traps—at least well enough to get the ball over the timeline efficiently. Kobe Elvis put a stop to any thoughts Southern had at a second straight comeback win with an acrobatic up-and-under layup with 1:26 to play.

The Flyers made 5-8 free throws in the final minute to ice the game.

Elvins finished with 15 points on 5-8 shooting and led the team at a +20. Camara had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Dayton hung on for a nine-point victory to close out the non-conference schedule at 8-5.