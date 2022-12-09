@FlyerHoops

Dayton is still licking their wounds from the beatdown the received in Blacksburg, but they return to UD Arena on Saturday to face UNC Asheville.

The Flyers enter the contest with a 5-5 record with all five wins coming at home. There’s no place like home, at least to this point. Dayton, at home, is shooting 9% better from the floor and more than 5% better from three-point range.

If the Flyers shot the same percentages in their five losses, you’d have a win over UNLV, Wisconsin, and a regulation win against BYU. Granted, if they beat Wisconsin and lost to Kansas, they’d have a different opponent than BYU. But you get my point, they’re an inconsistent shooting team that needs to find some rhythm.

Hopefully, for tomorrow’s sake, Dayton remains a much better shooting team at home and they can figure out the other side next week in Chicago.

They’ll face UNC Asheville tomorrow with the Bulldogs bringing in a 6-3 mark overall with a single road win and a single neutral floor victory.

There are four constant starters with two other guys splitting starts in the nine games.

The leading scorer is 6-10 forward Drew Pember, who is averaging 21.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. He had 40 points in a double overtime win at UCF in the season opener. He also leads the team with 26 blocks on the season. He’s extremely skilled, can score inside, can shoot over the top, and can put the ball on the floor and get past his defender. And he has got to the line 50 more times than any of his teammates. Slowing him down could very well be the key to a Flyers’ win. He was picked the Big South Preseason Player of the Year before the season.

Wing Trajion Jones is the second leading scorer at 14.9 points per game, shooting a team-best 46.7% from three-point range. He’s hit at least three triples in seven of the nine games this season with a season-high five against Georgia State.

6-3 guard Fletcher Abee is averaging 9.0 points with more than two-thirds of his shots coming from three-point range (38.6% 3PT).

Four man Nick McMullen is really consistent with his production, scoring 8.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per night. He plays about 20 minutes a game, splitting time with the sixth man Jamon Battle. Battle averages 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds off the Bulldogs’ bench.

Guards Trent Stephney (6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 25.8 mins) and Caleb Burgess (1.8 ppg, 1.0 rpg, 13.2 mins) have split up the nine starts with Burgess getting five of the nine.

Alex Caldwell is also a key member of the rotation, averaging 7.1 points in 16.7 minutes per game. He shoots 42.1% from three-point range and 45.5% from the floor.

Expect Dayton to try different things with Pember, but Toumani Camara, Dayton’s most versatile defender, will likely start out defending him.

Dayton and UNC Asheville will tip-off from UD Arena at 2 p.m. and the game will be televised on the USA Network.