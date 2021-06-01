Flyers in early on young forward
The Dayton Flyers have started laying down the recruiting foundation for some of the younger prospects in the state of Ohio.Sam Johnson is a 6-6, 200-pound forward from Worthington Christian near C...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news