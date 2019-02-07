Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 20:00:19 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Flyers look to get back on track at Rhode Island

Bpduu5mxasqd4nunvgov
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops.net
@FlyerHoops
Editor

Coming off perhaps their worst performance of the season, Dayton will try and get back on track on Saturday at Rhode Island.The Rams are 12-10 overall, 5-5 in the conference, but are playing at The...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}