@FlyerHoops

Flyers outlast Duquesne, 73-69
Seventh ranked Dayton had to withstand a barrage of Duquesne punches in the second half on Wednesday to be able to escape Pittsburgh with a 73-69 win.The Flyers never trailed, despite the game comi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news