@FlyerHoops

The Dayton Flyers put together a solid second half en route to a 68-61 win that sweeps the series with Davidson.

The Davidson Wildcats came in a desperate bunch and played like it the first 20 minutes. After losing three straight games and falling to .500, the Wildcats put an emphasis on the paint and the offensive glass. Desmond Watson’s layup at the six minute mark gave Davidson a seven-point advantage, part of his team-high 13 at the half.

He was 5-6 from the floor and a perfect 2-2 from three as the visitors led 32-29 at the break. The difference was the offensive glass. The Wildcats pulled down eight offensive rebounds that led to a 13 second chance points.

Dayton was plagued with foul trouble as both DaRon Holmes II, R.J. Blakney, and Mike Sharavjamts were whistled for two personal fouls each. For Dayton, the first half was highlighted by the return of Malachi Smith, who had a beautiful drive and dish for a Mustapha Amzil three in the first half.

The Flyers have struggled out of the half of late, but tonight was a different story. Dayton came out playing hard-nosed, physical defense as they went on a 13-2 run to take a double-digit lead. The lead grew to as much as 12 before the Wildcats made a run.

Foster Loyer, who was held scoreless in the first half, hit five quick points as the lead was cut to six. With Malachi Smith on the floor, Dayton took care of the basketball down the stretch in the halfcourt.

Dayton’s defense continued to make it hard for Davidson’s perimeter shooting and the Flyers got just enough free throws to claim a seven-point win.

Mustapha Amzil knocked down 7-8 free throws on his way to a team-high 19 points. Toumani Camara finished with 15 points, five rebounds, and three blocked shots. Dayton, as a team, had 10 blocks.

Generals Smith and Sharavjamts combined for 12 of Dayton’s 17 assists. Smith finished with five points and five assists in 16 minutes. Mike, who was coming off a tough ending on Friday, finished with nine points, seven assists, five rebounds, and zero turnovers in 29 minutes.

After the game, Anthony Grant became very emotional as he sent a poignant message to a minority of Flyers fans.

January 1, sports betting was legalized in the state of Ohio. It seems that the ugly side of gambling may have raised its head in the form of attacks against his players after their loss on Friday.

“These young men, we’re asking them to sacrifice quite a bit,” Anthony Grant explained. “For us to do what we do, enjoy what we enjoy, I’m just asking all the Flyers fans to realize we’re dealing with 18 to 22 year olds. This is about them, this about them.

“For those of us that love the Flyers, that’s the vast majority of our fan base, we appreciate you. If this is about anything else, that doesn’t relate to the best interest of the kids, what’s in the best interest of this university, this proud program, and this community that loves the Flyers—there’s been laws that have recently been enacted, really to me, it could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about. When we have people that make it about themselves and attack kids because of their own agenda, it sickens me. They have families. They don’t deserve that. Mental health is real. So if you’re a Flyer fan, I ask you to just understand what you’re dealing with with these young people. Take a step back and reevaluate your priorities. If you can’t, we don’t need you.”

It seemed that the sell-out crowd at UD Arena were all with his team following the seven-point win on Tuesday that earned the Flyers a split on their two-game homestand.

“I think a lot of times, we want it to be easy,” said Grant. “It’s never easy. There’s nothing easy about trying to win a championship. This was a hard-fought, a really high level college basketball game. I told our guys I was proud about how they closed out the end.”

Dayton keeps pace with VCU, who also was a winner on Tuesday, at 5-1 atop the A10. UD will hit the road the next two games, beginning with George Washington on Saturday.