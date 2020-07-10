FlyerHoops - Landers leads Red Scare to semifinals

Red Scare built up a big early fourth quarter lead and needed almost all of the cushion to put away House of Paign, 83-76, to advance to TBT semifinals.

Trey Landers scored 19 points included dunks at both the end of the third quarter and the game to lead Red Scare.

Trevor Thompson (15 points and 10 rebounds) and Devin Oliver (10 points and 11 rebounds) each posted double-doubles, while Ryan McMahon and Ryan Mikesell scored 16 points each. Red Scare entered the Elam Ending up 74-57, and had to withstand a 13-0 run from the Illinois alumni.

Mike Daum, who scored 20-plus points in each of the first two TBT games, was swarmed by both Trey Landers and Ryan Mikesell throughout the game. He was held to just 12 points on shooting and 1-5 from deep.

“We know Daum can score the ball,” Landers explained. “All our guys kind of put me up to the challenge and told me to lock in. He’s a really good player, a really good scorer, and he was going to hit a couple shots and I was going to live with that. At the end of the day, I tried to do as much as I can, Ryan (Mikesell) too, and we got the win.”

Red Scare assisted on 17 of their 30 field goals, while House of Paign had just eight assists.

We’ve got a lot of work to do,” Mikesell said after the win. “We’re excited to have another opportunity to play.”

They advance to the semifinals to face Marquette's alumni Golden Eagles team on Sunday at 4 p.m.