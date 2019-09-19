News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 09:01:06 -0500') }} basketball Edit

New name added to the Hot Board

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
@FlyerHoops
Editor

FlyerHoops has added a new name to the recruiting Hot Board. This feature is available to only our Red and Blue Subscribers. https://dayton.forums.rivals.com/threads/the-hot-board-6-20-2019.5698/

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}