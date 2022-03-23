Offseason begins for the Flyers
The Dayton Flyers wrapped up their season on Sunday after winning 24 games, a feat that looked near impossible after the disastrous start to the year.An odd November had them out of the NCAA pictur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news