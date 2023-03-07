@FlyerHoops

Forwards Toumani Camara and DaRon Holmes II were named First Team All-Atlantic 10 as well as to the All-Defensive Team, and freshman guard Mike Sharavjamts was selected to the A-10's All-Rookie Team.

Holmes is a repeat selection the All-Defensive Team, and moved up from Second team All-Atlantic 10 to the first team after leading the Flyers in scoring (18.0), blocked shots (1.7), minutes played (33.8) and FG% (.592, 209-353). He is second on the team in rebounding (7.9) and steals (21).The sophomore from Goodyear, Ariz. is fourth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring and rebounding. He is the only player in the top five for both. Holmes is also second in the A-10 in blocked shots.

Nationally, Holmes leads the nation in dunks (82). Camara was All-Atlantic 10 Third Team last year. This season he leads UD in rebounding (8.5) and steals (1.2), and is second in scoring (13.6), minutes (29.9), FG% (543, 159-293) and steals (21). The junior from Brussels, Belgium is second in the A-10 in rebounding and the only player in the league in the top 20 in both steals and blocked shots. Sharavjamts has played in 30 games and started 20 in his first season at Dayton.

Instead of slowly adjusting to the college game over the course of the season, the only scholarship freshman on the team was thrust into the role of the team's primary ball handler when the starting backcourt of Malachi Smith and Kobe Elvis was injured and missed the middle seven weeks of the season. Hailing from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Sharavjamts averages 5.8 points and 3.6 assists a game.

Sharavjamts is the sixth Anthony Grant recruit (in six seasons) to be named to the A-10's All-Rookie Team. This is the fifth consecutive year that Dayton has had at least two players named All-Atlantic 10.

It's just the second time UD has had two first team selections. Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher were first teamers in 2019-20.Dayton finished the 2022-23 regular season 20-11 overall, and 12-6 and tied for second in the A-10.

The Flyers are the second seed in this week's Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship. Dayton's first game will be in the tournament quarterfinals against the team that emerges from George Washington, Loyola and Saint Joseph's in the first two rounds. Thursday's quarterfinal game tips at 5 p.m. ET.