2020 guard has taken notice
The Dayton Flyers have made a few 2020 targets a top priority and one of them has said he has taken notice.Isaiah Rivera is a 6-5, 195-pound wing from Geneseo High School in Geneseo, Illinois. This...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news