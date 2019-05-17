News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-17 06:33:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2020 guard has taken notice

Zeitudrmmrkrtkswtuap
Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops.net
@FlyerHoops
Editor

The Dayton Flyers have made a few 2020 targets a top priority and one of them has said he has taken notice.Isaiah Rivera is a 6-5, 195-pound wing from Geneseo High School in Geneseo, Illinois. This...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}