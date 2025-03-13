Flyers open up A10 tournament with SJU

Dayton overcame an early deficit at Rhode Island on Wednesday to capture an 85-77 road win over the Rams.The first 10
If there was ever a game that felt like the players needed to win for their coach, Wednesday night is it for Dayton.
The Dayton Flyers made a late run at the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, but came up short in a 76-72 loss in Chicago.Dayton
The Dayton Flyers head to a highly-populated area of its own alumni on Friday night as they take Loyola (Chicago) in a
The Dayton Flyers hosted one of the top young wings in the state of Ohio for their game this past weekend and
Dayton overcame an early deficit at Rhode Island on Wednesday to capture an 85-77 road win over the Rams.The first 10
If there was ever a game that felt like the players needed to win for their coach, Wednesday night is it for Dayton.
The Dayton Flyers made a late run at the Loyola Ramblers on Friday, but came up short in a 76-72 loss in Chicago.Dayton