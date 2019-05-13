2020 target gets UD offer
The Dayton Flyers have been aggressive since the April Evaluation in offering their top guys in the 2020 class. FlyerHoops caught up with one of the latest to receive an offer from UD.Andersson Gar...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news