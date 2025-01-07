Dayton looking to rebound against UMass

One of the top juniors not only in the state, but the entire country was in attendance this past weekend to see
In front of a raucous home crowd at the UD Arena, the Dayton Flyers used a huge second half to upset sixth ranked
Finals are done and Dayton’s long-time wait to host another Top 10 opponent ends on Saturday by hosting Marquette.
The Dayton Flyers won their 23rd straight at UD Arena with a 86-62 win over Lehigh on Saturday.Dayton had a slow start
The Dayton Flyers return to the hardwood on Saturday to host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for an afternoon affair.Dayton’s
One of the top juniors not only in the state, but the entire country was in attendance this past weekend to see
In front of a raucous home crowd at the UD Arena, the Dayton Flyers used a huge second half to upset sixth ranked
Finals are done and Dayton’s long-time wait to host another Top 10 opponent ends on Saturday by hosting Marquette.