Flyers host Marquette in marquee game

In the final 20 minutes, the Dayton Flyers blew by New Mexico State for a 74-53 win to remain undefeated..
In the final game before Maui, undefeated Dayton will host undefeated New Mexico State on Wednesday night at UD Arena.
The Dayton Flyers defeated Division III Capital on Saturday, 76-55, to move to 4-0 on the young season.Although it was
The Dayton Flyers will host one of their own on Saturday when Damon Goodwin brings his Capital team to UD Arena.Dayton
The Dayton Flyers used a hot start to build a lead and never trailed in a 77-69 win over visiting Ball State.More to
In the final 20 minutes, the Dayton Flyers blew by New Mexico State for a 74-53 win to remain undefeated..
In the final game before Maui, undefeated Dayton will host undefeated New Mexico State on Wednesday night at UD Arena.
The Dayton Flyers defeated Division III Capital on Saturday, 76-55, to move to 4-0 on the young season.Although it was