Top 100 recruit impressed with Dayton

The Dayton Flyers blew a 21-point second half lead and dropped a tough 92-90 decision to 12th ranked North Carolina.
Dayton has a huge opportunity in front of them this week, starting with 10th ranked North Carolina on Monday in Maui.
In the final 20 minutes, the Dayton Flyers blew by New Mexico State for a 74-53 win to remain undefeated..
In the final game before Maui, undefeated Dayton will host undefeated New Mexico State on Wednesday night at UD Arena.
The Dayton Flyers defeated Division III Capital on Saturday, 76-55, to move to 4-0 on the young season.Although it was
The Dayton Flyers blew a 21-point second half lead and dropped a tough 92-90 decision to 12th ranked North Carolina.
Dayton has a huge opportunity in front of them this week, starting with 10th ranked North Carolina on Monday in Maui.
In the final 20 minutes, the Dayton Flyers blew by New Mexico State for a 74-53 win to remain undefeated..