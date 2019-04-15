2020 wing high on Dayton’s list
The Dayton Flyers continue to make a 2020 prolific scoring wing a very high priority.Isaiah Rivera is a 6-5, 195-pound wing from Geneseo High School in Geneseo, Illinois. This past season, he avera...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news