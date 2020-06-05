@FlyerHoops

2021 forward gives an update
The Dayton Flyers hosted a 2021 forward for a virtual meeting yesterday, as did their rival within the A10.Rafael Castro is a 6-9, 195-pound forward out of Dover High School in Dover, New Jersey. T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news