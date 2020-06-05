News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 08:41:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 forward gives an update

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

The Dayton Flyers hosted a 2021 forward for a virtual meeting yesterday, as did their rival within the A10.Rafael Castro is a 6-9, 195-pound forward out of Dover High School in Dover, New Jersey. T...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}