 FlyerHoops - 2021 forward talks Dayton
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 08:58:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2021 forward talks Dayton

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

The Dayton Flyers have been active in their recruitment in the state of Florida. They landed a transfer from the Sunshine State this week and have inroads to possibly a second.Alex Fudge is a 6-7, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}