Top young prospect gives an update

The Dayton Flyers will host rival VCU on Friday night in a key A10 matchup as both teams look for a win to add to their
The Dayton Flyers survived a tough test on Tuesday night and outlasted Davidson at UD Arena, 69-63.
The Dayton Flyers return home for a two-game homestand at UD Arena, starting with Davidson on Tuesday night.After going
The Dayton Flyers rebounded with one of their best performances of the season on Friday by defeating Saint Louis, 71-63.
The Dayton Flyers are itching to get back on the floor after Tuesday’s result as they travel to Saint Louis on
The Dayton Flyers will host rival VCU on Friday night in a key A10 matchup as both teams look for a win to add to their
The Dayton Flyers survived a tough test on Tuesday night and outlasted Davidson at UD Arena, 69-63.
The Dayton Flyers return home for a two-game homestand at UD Arena, starting with Davidson on Tuesday night.After going