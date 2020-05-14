2021 guard discusses Dayton visit
Nobody knew it at the time, but when Dayton defeated George Washington to cap a perfect A10 season, the celebration afterwards would be one to remember. FlyerHoops caught up with a recruiting target that was in attendance for that night.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news