2021 guard on Dayton's radar
Sophomore prep sensation Luke Brown was a guest in attendance for the the Dayton Flyers’ final regular season home game last month.Luke Brown is a 6-1 point guard out of Blackford High School in Ha...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news