News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 06:29:37 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2022 forward discusses his visit

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
@FlyerHoops
Editor

The Dayton Flyers hosted a pair of visitors this past weekend. FlyerHoops caught up with a sophomore that came for an unofficial to campus.A.J. Clayton is a 6-8, 215-pound forward out of Philo High...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}