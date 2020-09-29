2022 PG has nearly 20 offers
One of the top Ohio point guards in the class of 2022 has almost 20 scholarship offers already under his belt.Sean Jones is a 5-10, 160-pound point guard out of Gahanna Lincoln High School in Gahan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news