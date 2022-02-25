2023 Forward opens things back up

The Dayton Flyers had a pair of 2023 recruits in attendance this past Wednesday and FlyerHoops talked to one of the top prospects in the state about his visit.

Donovan Hunter is a 6-8, 198-pound forward out of Westerville Central High School in Westerville, Ohio. This season, he is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds per game. He was recently picked as a First Team All OCC Ohio selection.

“My game is smooth,” he explained. “I hit from mid-range, get to the hole, and can knockdown the long ball.”

A member of the 2023 class, Hunter originally committed to Dana Ford and Missouri State last September. He decommitted from the Bears a couple of weeks ago.

“I chose to decommit on distance,” he told FlyerHoops. “I started to think about my family not being able to come and support me at the games. It was a very hard decision because Coach Ford and Coach Everett made me feel good and it was the right fit in terms of how I play. I’m looking for a similar situation now, but a little closer to home.”

Since he has decommitted, he has heard from Cincinnati, Dayton, Kent, Indiana, Loyola (Chicago), and Tulane. His mother grew up a Flyers fan and she attended Chaminade Julienne High School.

On Wednesday night, he was a guest for the Dayton-Massachusetts game. “Sold out crowd of almost 14,000 fans is unreal,” he noted. “It was overwhelming, but something you can get used to real fast.”

Dayton pounded UMass, 82-61, and shot 57.1% from the floor and dished out 17 assists.

“I can 100 percent see myself being a Flyer,” Hunter said. “The coaches told me that I committed super fast and that they didn’t really get a chance to get in on me because I committed so fast.”

He said he is looking for a school where he can study Mechanical Engineering and a basketball program where it’s the right style of playing and he can make an immediate impact.

Hunter said he will take a visit to Indiana next week and then start getting ready for AAU basketball.

We'll continue to follow Donovan Hunter as well as other top 2023 targets.