2023 guard excited about Dayton offer
The Dayton Flyers extended another scholarship offer last week to a member of the class of 2023 and he already has some familiarity with the school and basketball program.Miro Little is a 6-4, 190-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news