2023 wing has Dayton interest
The Dayton Flyers finished their 2021 recruiting efforts and are currently evaluating the talent in the next two-to-three recruiting classes.Curtis Williams is a 6-6, 205-pound forward from Brother...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news