@FlyerHoops

The Atlantic 10 joined a growing list of other conferences in cancelling their conference tournament on Thursday afternoon.

The 8 vs. 9 game between VCU and Massachusetts was just moments away from tip-off when the A10 pulled the plug.

"The A-10 has made a decision to discontinue play as a result of the Covid-19 virus,” Commisioner Bernadette V. McGlade said in a statement. “Given the rapid spread of the virus, this decision was supported by the Athletic Directors and Presidents’ Council. These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing. However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance.”

Dayton was the top seed in the tournament and would have faced the winner of today’s noon game on Friday.

The Flyers have already set a school record with 29 wins and a perfect 18-0 record in the Atlantic 10 conference. Ryan Mikesell and Trey Landers are the school’s only seniors with Obi Toppin expected to leave early for the NBA Draft.

Sunday is supposed to be the March Madness Selection Show, but there are some serious doubts about whether the show or the tournament will take place.