FlyerHoops - Amzil commits to the the Flyers

The Dayton Flyers recruiting efforts continue to stay hot. A few days after adding three 2021 recruits officially, the Flyers secured a commitment from a Finnish forward, Mustapha Amzil.

Mustapha announced the commitment on his social media on Monday and sources informed FlyerHoops he signed a National Letter of Intent that was issued to him by the school last week.

Amzil is a 6-10, 215-pound forward out of First Love Christian Academy in Washington, Pennsylvania. During the 2019 European Championships, he averaged 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. His high was a 26-point, nine rebound effort against Greece in the Round of 16.

Amzil arrived in the United States at the beginning of October, but Dayton’s Ricardo Greer was recruiting him prior to him departing Finland.

“He loves Dayton actually,” First Love coach Khayree Wilson told FlyerHoops a month ago. “They were in contact with him before he even got in the states. Once he got here, they kind of stamped it and said he is legit, let’s go all in on him. He’s excited about them. I know he talks to the coaches almost every other day so they are showing him what being a priority recruit looks like.”

Amzil picked the Flyers over offers from Boston College, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Marquette, Maryland, NC State, Oklahoma State, Pitt, SMU, and St. John’s. He also was drawing interest from Kansas and North Carolina.

He joins Malachi Smith, DaRon Holmes, and Kaleb Washington, who all signed last week when the early signing period opened up.

