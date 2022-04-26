Baker verbals to Dayton
The Dayton Flyers landed a commitment on Monday when Georgia big man Tyrone Baker gave Anthony Grant a verbal pledge during an official visit.Tyrone Baker is a 6-11, 190-pound forward/center that p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news