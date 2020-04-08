FlyerHoops had the honor to speak with former Dayton Flyers forward Norman Plummer. Mr. Plummer was Brian Gregory's first recruit ever signed when the young Michigan State assistant got the job at Dayton. FlyerHoops presents Catchin' Up with Norman Plummer.

FlyerHoops: Where are you located now and what are you doing for a living?

Norman Plummer: I am back in Cincinnati and Assistant Director of S.I.M.P.Y’s Playhouse and Learning Center a five star child care facility here in Cincinnati.







FH: What's the lockdown been like for you?

NP: The lockdown has been very weird. I still work everyday, but life without sports has been depressing, especially with my Flyers on their way to the Final Four.







FH: Are you married and/or do you have any kids?

NP: Currently not married. I am a father of two boys, Jeremiah Plummer who is now 12 and Jordan Plummer who is six. Both want to be basketball players and hopefully future Flyers.







FH: Do you stay in touch with any of the other guys you played with at UD?

NP: Marques Bennet actually texts me every couple weeks, checking on me. As far as other players, I keep up with them via social media and other former UD students.







FH: When’s the last time you got back to UD Arena? If recent, what do you think of the renovated UD Arena?

NP: I actually attended a game last year with Marques and had the pleasure of running into a few former players. I loved the new arena and got my first glimpse of Obi!







FH: How well were you able to follow this year's team and how proud did they make you as a former UD player?

NP: I followed every step of the way. I was calling friends and family in December telling them when the brackets come out we will be a #1 seed and playing in the Final 4.







FH: Do you know Coach Grant at all? And what are you thoughts on the job he is doing so far at UD?

NP: No I don’t know much about Coach Grant except the articles I read when he was hired and following the Flyers since he has been there. Definitely want to congratulate him on all his success he is having. He has done an amazing job. Truly love the way he runs offense!







FH: What's your proudest moment as a Flyer?

NP: My proudest moment was just being a Flyer. It’s not a day that goes past that I don’t think about my time at Dayton and how things were different. But I also will never forget going 10-12 for 26 points against LaSalle as a freshman and the Flyer Faithful chanting my name.







FH: What impact did Coach Gregory have on your life?

NP: Coach Gregory had a huge impact on my life he gave me a chance to attend an amazing University and held me accountable for all of my actions. As a kid, growing into a man, I made a lot of dumb decisions and Coach Gregory showed me there's consequences for all decisions made. Coach Gregory taught me how to be a man. He also taught me the business of basketball and I truly thank him for everything he taught me.







FH: Do you stay in touch with BG at all and when is the last time you spoke (any details you wouldn't mind sharing of that conversation)?

NP: Last time I spoke with Coach Gregory he was still coaching at Georgia Tech it was a brief conversation, but I just apologized for my behavior. It’s not a day that passes I think about the mistakes I made and I live with those mistakes everyday.







FH: Anything else you would like to say to the Flyer Faithful that are reading this?

NP: I have been waiting on this moment to apologize to all my former coaches, teammates, and student body on my behavior. I was a kid learning to be a man. If I could change anything in my life it would be my time at UD. Hopefully there is no hard feelings I have nothing but love for all my former teammates, coaches, and former students. Flyer For Life!

