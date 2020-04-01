Catchin' Up with Vee Sanford
FlyerHoops had the honor to speak with 2014 Dayton Flyers graduate Vee Sanford. Mr. Sanford hit arguably the biggest shot in UD history when he sent the Flyers past Ohio State and on an memorable E...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news