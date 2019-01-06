Chase Johnson commits to Dayton
After visiting Dayton and Pittsburgh this past week, Florida transfer Chase Johnson tells FlyerHoops that he has committed to become a Flyer.He called the Dayton coaches on Sunday morning and made ...
