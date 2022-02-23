Dayton drills Massachusetts to extend win streak to five
The Dayton Flyers used an explosive first half to run past Massachusetts on Wednesday, 82-61, to collect their 20th win of the season.Dayton gave UMass a thorough lesson on how to play defense this...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news