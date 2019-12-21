News More News
basketball

Dayton drops a heartbreaker in OT

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

Colorado delivered a heartbreaking loss to the Dayton Flyers just before Christmas. A three-pointer at the buzzer gave Dayton their second loss of the season, 78-76.The Flyers came out roaring in t...

{{ article.author_name }}