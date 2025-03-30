Dayton eyeing wing for potential visit

The Dayton Flyers had their chances in the Atlantic 10 Quarterfinals, but fell short in overtime to Saint Joseph’s on
Dayton’s quest for an Atlantic 10 Championship begins in Friday’s Quarterfinal when they play sixth seeded Saint
A week ago, you would have said this was VCU’s conference tournament to win and Dayton a part of the rest of the field.
The Dayton Flyers went into the Siegel Center on Friday and came away with a gritty 79-76 win over VCU.Dayton got off
Friday night’s showdown between VCU and Dayton at the Siegel Center will wrap up the regular season for both teams
The Dayton Flyers had their chances in the Atlantic 10 Quarterfinals, but fell short in overtime to Saint Joseph’s on
Dayton’s quest for an Atlantic 10 Championship begins in Friday’s Quarterfinal when they play sixth seeded Saint
A week ago, you would have said this was VCU’s conference tournament to win and Dayton a part of the rest of the field.