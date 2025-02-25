Dayton faces big challenge at Rhode Island

If there was ever a game that felt like the players needed to win for their coach, Wednesday night is it. Dayton travels to Rhode Island to face former UD coach Archie Miller and the Rams.

The noise seems to be getting louder around Anthony Grant and his team. A team that once seemed a lock for the NCAA tournament is now hoping to salvage a disappointing conference season. And for Grant, he’s trying to show the resilience he’s spoke so often about this season.

True, Archie Miller never won the National Coach of the Year. But Anthony Grant hasn’t had the NCAA success that Miller did, leading the Flyers to four straight tournaments, winning five tournament games in all, before departing for “greener” pastures. Miller didn't put guys in the NBA like Grant has thought— an NBA Lottery Pick and another first rounder. There's plusses and minuses on both guys, but Grant needs Wednesday's game more than his predecessor.

Since Miller took over at Rhode Island, the two teams have met twice with each team winning on their home court. Wednesday serves as the rubber match with a lot on the line for Dayton. They’re trying to get the final double bye in next month’s Atlantic 10 tournament, currently tied with Saint Joseph’s and Saint Louis at 8-6 in the conference.

Rumors of AG possibly retiring at year’s end have invigorated a part of the fan base that is disappointed that Grant hasn’t had the same type of consistency that Miller had while here.

In his third year in Kingston, Archie Miller has URI at 17-9 overall and 6-8 in the conference. They’re a completely different animal at the Ryan Center, though. A 1-7 away record is a huge stain on the resume, but they’re 13-2 at home including wins over Providence, George Mason, and St. Bonaventure.

The Rams rotation has seven players getting the bulk of the minutes with two others spelling guys in quick spurts.

Sebastian Thomas rarely leaves the floor for the Rams, averaging nearly 38 minutes a game during conference play. He leads URI in scoring at 17.8 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14 league games—getting to the line 101 times (66.3%) in 14 games. He also has a team-high 77 assists and 28 steals, but his three-point shooting is a mere 27% in that time.

David Green (12.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 44.4% 3PT) is one of two Rams shooting over 40% from the perimeter during conference action. Although he doesn’t play more than 15 minutes a game, Quentin Diboundje (4.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 45.5% 3PT) is the other long range threat.

Jaden House averages 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds, and shoots 83% from the foul line (44-53). He had a stretch of five games where he scored in double figures, including 19 twice, but has been held in single digits in three of the last four games.

Jamarques Lawrence has started all 14 league games, averaging 9.1 points, while shooting 38.2% from the arc. In the loss to Saint Louis over the weekend, Lawrence knocked down 5-6 from the arc and finished with 19 points. In his last three outings, he’s 10-14 from three and averaging over 16 points.

The final starter for Miller is Javonte Brown (6.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 21.6 minutes). David Fuchs comes off the bench, averaging a team-high 8.1 rebounds to go with 9.0 points. He has two double-doubles on the season after having six a season ago.

Cam Estevez has seen action in all 14 league games off the bench, averaging 3.7 points in 15.4 minutes. He’s strictly a three-point shooter (31.6%) with all but 11 of his shots coming from the outside.

The final reserve is Drissa Traore (2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 38.5% 3PT). He’s started two league games, but is used more to give his teammates quick breathers.

Rhode Island, as a team, is averaging 71.1 points a night, while allowing 74.8. They’re a -1.5 on the glass, which has been a problem for Dayton this season. Rhode Island’s perimeter defense is solid, holding opponents to under 32%.

Wednesday’s game will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. from the Ryan Center and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.