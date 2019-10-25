News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 07:26:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Dayton hopes to shine in big weekend

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
@FlyerHoops
Editor

The Dayton Flyers will host PFL favorite San Diego on Saturday at Welcome Stadium. It will mark Rick Chamberlin’s 500th game with the Dayton football program.The Flyers are coming off a sound defea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}