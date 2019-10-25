@FlyerHoops

Dayton hopes to shine in big weekend
The Dayton Flyers will host PFL favorite San Diego on Saturday at Welcome Stadium. It will mark Rick Chamberlin’s 500th game with the Dayton football program.The Flyers are coming off a sound defea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news