Dayton hosts GMU in A10 showdown
When conference play began, nobody expected Wednesday’s game between George Mason and Dayton to be a highly anticipated affair. But both team’s are fighting for a top four seed in the A10 tournamen...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news