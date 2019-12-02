@FlyerHoops

Dayton returns home to face HBU
Dayton, fresh off a Maui runnerup finish, return to UD Arena on Tuesday to face Houston Baptist.The Huskies enter the game with an 0-5 record with losses to Tulsa, Texas Tech, Michigan, and Houston...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news