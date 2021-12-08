Dayton's streak ends in Dallas
The Dayton Flyers went on the road for the first time this season and saw their winning streak snapped as SMU dropped the Flyers, 77-69.Dayton got off to a flying start in their first true road gam...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news