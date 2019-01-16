Dayton's win streak snapped at VCU
Dayton battled for 36 minutes, but couldn’t escape Richmond with a big road win. VCU closed the game on an 11-2 run to beat the Flyers, 76-71.It was a game of runs and the tone was set in game’s fi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news