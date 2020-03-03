News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-03 06:53:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Dayton travels to Kingston on Wednesday

Matt Schwade • FlyerHoops
Editor
@FlyerHoops

Wednesday night’s contest between Dayton and Rhode Island has been circled on calendars in Kingston for some time now. The Flyers disposed of the Rams in the first meeting, but this time they will ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}