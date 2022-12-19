@FlyerHoops

Dayton finally got a win away from home, now they need to keep defending home court as they kickoff a two-game holiday homestand starting with Alcorn State on Tuesday.

The Braves are 3-8 on the season and have lost five straight. Their best win of the season is a nine-point win at Wichita State. They followed that up with a nine-point win over Stephen F. Austin before losing seven of their next eight.

The Braves are small in the backcourt with two guards under 6 feet. 5-11 Byron Joshua is the second leading scorer at 10.6 a game and has a team-best 25 assists. In six of the last seven games combined, Joshua has shot 0-19 from three-point range. In that other game, he was a perfect 5-5 against Grand Canyon. For the season, he shoots under 28% from three.

Trevin Wade is the other guard, averaging 6.9 points and has a team-best 17 steals. The team collects just under eight a game and if Dayton doesn’t take care of the basketball, the game could be a lot closer than it should be.

6-4 forward Dekedran Thorn averages 8.1 points in just a little less than 22 minutes a contest. He’s 16-43 from three-point range, good for a 37.2% clip.

Jeremiah Kendall, at 6-6, is steady with a 7.8 points and 6.5 rebound contribution per game. His last outing was a 19-point, 12-rebound effort against Seattle.

Big man Dontrell McQuarter stands 6-7, averaging 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds.

Reserve Dominic Brewton is actually the team’s leading scorer at 12.3 per game in 27.1 minutes. He scored 20 points in the win over Southern Illinois, but was a scratch against Seattle. He has scored in double figures in eight of the 10 games he has played this season.

Others off the Braves’ bench include Keondre Montgomery (6.6 ppg, 3.2 rpg), Mike Pajeaud (0.9 rpg, 1.2 rpg), and Ladarius Marshall (1.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg). Pajeaud is the only player on the roster to have seen action in all 11 Alcorn State games this season.

The Braves shoot just 26.6% from three-point range and allow opponents to knock down 31.9%. They’re getting out-rebounded 37.3 to 34.5, but force almost 15 turnovers per game.

Dayton is 6-0 at home this season and are looking for a season-long three-game winning streak.

The game will tip-off from UD Arena at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on Spectrum News One and streamed on ESPN+.